TEAM (TokenStars) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Exchanges (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $168,581.00 and $2,001.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

