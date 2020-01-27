Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Teekay Lng Partners in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

TGP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.60. Teekay Lng Partners has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.28 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 2,014.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,094,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,529,000 after buying an additional 1,995,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 37.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 96,278 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 445.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

