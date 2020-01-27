TenX 1-Day Volume Hits $1.61 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, BitBay and Bithumb. Over the last week, TenX has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a market cap of $5.76 million and $1.61 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03330505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00195958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,671,455 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinrail, Liqui, Cobinhood, OKEx, LATOKEN, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Neraex, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, BitBay, Bithumb, Bittrex, BigONE, HitBTC, Huobi, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

