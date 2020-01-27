Terra Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Terra has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $53.23 million and $2.54 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002056 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, GDAC and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.