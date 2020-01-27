Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 555,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,598,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $53.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

