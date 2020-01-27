Texas Instruments Incorporated to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $130.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after buying an additional 141,154 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 76,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

