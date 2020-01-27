Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44.59 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00017176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $44.59 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003286 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

