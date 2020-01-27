Tfo Tdc LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 3.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners HealthCare System Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $179,027,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,887,000 after acquiring an additional 750,246 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 327.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 452,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 346,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33,381,100.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 333,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 333,811 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $80.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $81.39.

