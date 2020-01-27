Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $42.50 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 964,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,502,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 39.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 591,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 1,752,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,220,000 after acquiring an additional 91,318 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,660,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.13 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06.

