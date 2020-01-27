Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $7.65 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.0% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,886,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,774,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $324.47 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $263.35 and a one year high of $334.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

