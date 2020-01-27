Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New $8.48 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 101,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,480,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.8% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $83.43 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

