Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases Shares of 17,179 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $162.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average is $156.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

