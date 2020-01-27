Tfo Tdc LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

VOO opened at $302.03 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $240.63 and a 1 year high of $305.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

