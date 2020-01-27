The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) is Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 3.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $43,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $57.69. 1,028,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.