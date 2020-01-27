The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 56.7% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,322,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,333,000 after acquiring an additional 249,948 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 50.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $57.48. 14,123,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

