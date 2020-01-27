The Voyager Token (VGX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.94 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, AirSwap, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.03355900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00197581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Bithumb, AirSwap, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.