THEKEY Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Bit-Z. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $18,209.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000101 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,549,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

