Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lowered by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.9% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $103,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $331.03. The stock had a trading volume of 37,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,488. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.90 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

