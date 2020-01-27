Theta Fuel Market Cap Reaches $10.06 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and $793,152.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007605 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

