THETA (THETA) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. THETA has a market capitalization of $89.77 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Coinbit, Hotbit and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.05523659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00128062 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017940 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002586 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032992 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, WazirX, Upbit, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Huobi, DDEX, Coinbit, Binance, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

