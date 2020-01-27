TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TIFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TI Fluid Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 273.83 ($3.60).

LON:TIFS opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.08) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 248.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. TI Fluid Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 282 ($3.71).

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

