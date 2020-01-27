Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.66 Million

Analysts expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to report $172.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.85 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $170.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $619.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $618.67 million to $620.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $651.51 million, with estimates ranging from $636.87 million to $663.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Tilly’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tilly’s by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tilly’s by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLYS opened at $8.86 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.