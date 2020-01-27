TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,079. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.