TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 4.3% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,632.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,972 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,094.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 879,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,367,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $243,455,000 after purchasing an additional 679,303 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $61.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

