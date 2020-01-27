TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.90 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 price target on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$121.00.

TMX Group stock opened at C$119.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$77.14 and a 1 year high of C$121.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.82.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.50 million.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

