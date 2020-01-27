TokenPay Price Hits $0.0811 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $89,351.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,840,804 coins and its circulating supply is 16,643,226 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

