Tolar Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tolar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $919,212.00 and $204,921.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tolar Token Profile

Tolar’s total supply is 887,389,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,099,723 tokens. Tolar’s official website is tolar.io. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tolar Token Trading

Tolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

