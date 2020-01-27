Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 4,200,000 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh bought 21,508 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $37,854.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,617.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,004,567 shares of company stock worth $10,510,541. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Town Sports International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Town Sports International by 6,018.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 266,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth $104,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLUB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,105. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.27. Town Sports International has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Town Sports International will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

