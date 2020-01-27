TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 465,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE TRTX opened at $20.52 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 41.26 and a quick ratio of 41.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,791,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRTX. Compass Point started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

