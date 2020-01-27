Travala.com Price Reaches $0.0954 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded down 2% against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $284,384.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,383,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,713,795 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala.

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

