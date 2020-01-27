Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Travis Perkins to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,518.55 ($19.98).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,580.50 ($20.79) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,415.64. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Marianne Culver purchased 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87). Also, insider Nick Roberts purchased 153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 299 shares of company stock worth $466,117.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

