Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TBK. BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $40.30 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

