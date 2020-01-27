TRON (TRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, ChaoEX, Coindeal and Livecoin. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $1.32 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $308.25 or 0.03454192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00199171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00125312 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002540 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, BitForex, DigiFinex, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, Mercatox, Bit-Z, IDCM, Cobinhood, YoBit, OTCBTC, CoinBene, CoinEx, WazirX, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Livecoin, Liqui, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Koinex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Liquid, Braziliex, Kryptono, BitFlip, LiteBit.eu, Fatbtc, IDAX, Rfinex, Kucoin, Ovis, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, CoinTiger, Tidex, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Cryptopia, Bibox, Allcoin, Indodax, HitBTC, Exmo, LBank, Bitbns, OEX, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Zebpay, Binance, Neraex, RightBTC, Coinnest, Cryptomate, Hotbit, Coinrail and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.