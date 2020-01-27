TRONCLASSIC Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. TRONCLASSIC has a market cap of $15,508.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC. Over the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded 94.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.03370407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00197769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00124583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz.

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONCLASSIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

