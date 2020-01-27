TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post $87.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.93 million and the lowest is $87.60 million. TrueCar posted sales of $91.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $351.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.80 million to $352.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $374.92 million, with estimates ranging from $369.80 million to $381.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $423.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.55. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

