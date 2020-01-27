TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches Market Cap of $21.66 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003051 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX, HitBTC and Bithumb. TrueChain has a market cap of $21.66 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueChain has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.97 or 0.05524125 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026650 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00128270 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00033147 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, ZB.COM, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

