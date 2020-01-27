TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Binance and Upbit. TrueUSD has a market cap of $140.08 million and approximately $695.07 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03330505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00195958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 140,356,049 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Binance, Kuna, Upbit, CoinTiger, Bitso, IDEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, HBUS, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Crex24, Cryptopia, Zebpay and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

