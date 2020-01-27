Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE: TUFN):

1/9/2020 – Tufin Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Tufin Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

1/7/2020 – Tufin Software Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Tufin Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Tufin Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.79. 427,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,416. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $31.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $380,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

