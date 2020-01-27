TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and $637,616.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 64,269,431,897 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

