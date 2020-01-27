Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.79.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,120. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.20. Twilio has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,218,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.