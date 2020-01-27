U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Moreno Evelyn V’s 10th Largest Position

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,350.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.54. 6,289,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,282. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

