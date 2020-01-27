Ubex (UBEX) One Day Volume Hits $2.18 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha and BitForex. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $2.18 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubex Token Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, BitMart, LBank, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

