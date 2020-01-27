Ubiq Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,205.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Ubiq has a market cap of $3.45 million and $1,205.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.