Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Udg Healthcare to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 902.33 ($11.87).

Shares of LON:UDG traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 793 ($10.43). 734,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 802.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63. Udg Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.13).

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

