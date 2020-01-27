UGAS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $663,753.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. UGAS has a market cap of $3.51 million and $663,753.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00035400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.83 or 0.05508530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026315 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033072 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002614 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

