ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 10,503 Shares

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £6,616.89 ($8,704.14).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 7,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £4,410 ($5,801.10).

Shares of ULS opened at GBX 63 ($0.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.78. ULS Technology PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 million and a PE ratio of 12.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from ULS Technology’s previous dividend of $1.20. ULS Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

About ULS Technology

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

