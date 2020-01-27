Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.0382

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Ultra has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $112,321.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,923.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.67 or 0.04060495 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002463 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00712673 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,435,129 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

