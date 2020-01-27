Unibright Price Up 166.2% Over Last Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and $369,411.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 166.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright token can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, Bilaxy and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.03413161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00198028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00125490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

