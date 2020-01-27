Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $215.00 at Deutsche Bank

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

NYSE UNP traded down $5.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.64. 1,165,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.27. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 673.7% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

