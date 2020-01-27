United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of United Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

United Bancorp stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. United Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

